Rebel Wilson Reportedly Earned $10 Million for 'Pitch Perfect 3' Role

Rebel Wilson reportedly secured a $10 million paycheck for her role as Fat Amy in " Pitch Perfect 3 " as long as she didn't gain or lose more than 10 pounds. According to her memoir, "Rebel Rising," which was obtained by People, the salary was a huge increase from her paycheck for the 2011 film, " Bridesmaids ," which was $3,500.

The small amount of money Wilson earned for "Bridesmaids" didn't bother her, she wrote, because she was just happy to be in a film, and the small salary was enough for her to pay the fee to get into the SAG-AFTRA union. But, according to Vanity Fair, Wilson wrote in her memoir that her agency "liked me fat because they got hundreds of thousands of dollars in commission for each film where I played the fat funny girl

