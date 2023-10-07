Rebel Moon Photo Offers New Look at Deadpool Star's Major Villain

Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire is the latest film from DC director Zack Snyder. The film is coming to Netflix at the end of the year, and fans first caught a glimpse when the trailer was released in August alongside news of its sequel's release date. Rebel Moon stars Sofia Boutella, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Jena Malone, Anthony Hopkins, and Ed Skrein.

"The difference is that we've planned for it... it's not an afterthought," Deborah Snyder explained to the magazine."We're still tweaking, but they'll probably be 45 minutes to an hour longer, each one. You get more character. You get a lot more of everything. It's not just a few deleted scenes.

"EXCLUSIVE: The #RebelMoon director's cuts won't be like regular director's cuts," Total Film teased on Twitter along with the photo of Skrein. You can check it out below: EXCLUSIVE: The #RebelMoon director's cuts won't be like regular director's cuts https://t.co/F5k8u593Bb headtopics.com

— Total Film (@totalfilm) October 6, 2023 Zack Snyder Explains Rebel Moon's Influences:Snyder recently spoke with Screen Rant about the looks in Rebel Moon and revealed he's avoiding repeating what he considers a funny costume choice in the original Star Wars trilogy.

"We try. I always laugh that in Star Wars, it just so happens that the native costumes of this weird Tatooine, this weird planet in the middle of nowhere, happen to be the fashion of the entire universe. I thought they were very particular," Snyder explained."I guess that's fine. headtopics.com

"This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan," Snyder said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter when the film was announced."It's my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out.

Read more:

ComicBook »

Rebel Moon MPA Rating Revealed for Zack Snyder’s Newest Netflix MovieAccording to Film Ratings, Zack Snyder's sci-fi action epic Rebel Moon has been officially rated for its theatrical release.

This Moon Rover Wheel Could be 3D Printed on the MoonSpace and astronomy news

Ring Offers $1 Million Prize For Photo Evidence of Aliens or UFOsThe footage must be unaltered, clear proof of extraterrestrials, but there's another contest for creative interpretations.

Everybody's posting AI-generated yearbook pictures with this viral appEpik, a free-to-download photo editing app, offers a 90s-style yearbook photo edit that has gone viral on Instagram and TikTok.

People are posting AI-generated yearbook pictures with this viral appEpik, a free-to-download photo editing app, offers a '90s-style yearbook photo edit that has gone viral on Instagram and TikTok.

Syria shells northern rebel-held region of Idlib, killing 7 peopleAn opposition war monitor and a paramedic group say Syrian and Russian bombardment of rebel-held parts of northwest Syria killed seven people and wounded others. Saturday's bombardment comes two days