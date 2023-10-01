Rebecca Hall | Collider

Read more:

Collider »

Collider Announces Brand New Movie & TV News Show — Collider DailiesCollider's new daily live show kicks off on Tuesday, October 3rd at 10am PT!

Collider Dailies | ColliderStay up to date with new movie news, watch the latest movie trailers & get trusted reviews of upcoming movies & more from the team at Collider.

Rebecca Hall Scares Up a Classic Ghost Tale in 'The Awakening'Before she became a horror icon in The Night House, Rebecca Hall shone as a skeptical writer in 2011's ghost story movie, The Awakening.

Shutter Island | ColliderStay up to date with new movie news, watch the latest movie trailers & get trusted reviews of upcoming movies & more from the team at Collider.

Sally Field | ColliderStay up to date with new movie news, watch the latest movie trailers & get trusted reviews of upcoming movies & more from the team at Collider.

Beyonce Knowles | ColliderStay up to date with new movie news, watch the latest movie trailers & get trusted reviews of upcoming movies & more from the team at Collider.