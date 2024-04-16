Rebecca Ferguson Receives Support from Co-Stars After Speaking Out Against On-Set Incident

revealed that she received a ton of phone calls from past co-stars after she publicly slammed an unknown actor for making her cry on set.“I got phone calls from amazing co-stars who I’ve worked with going, ‘You understand what you’ve done, right?’” Ferguson said. “And I was like, ‘Oh my God. No, I didn’t think.’ I mean, it’s not my responsibility, to be honest. I don’t really care. You know, ‘You’re great, but my story is my story, and if you’re a good person, then don’t worry about it.

“Number one, yes, I kind of enjoyed the grab,” said Ferguson. “But what I realized even at the age that I am now is it doesn’t matter. I am me. I definitely think I’m much more open. I also know where my boundaries are. But the point of the interview wasn’t about finding the person — of course, people will be interested. But I was excited about the question, which was a very good question by .

Rebecca Ferguson Co-Stars On-Set Incident Support Career

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rebecca Ferguson Received Phone Calls After Slamming Actor Who Made Her CryRebecca Ferguson revealed that she received a ton of phone calls from past co-stars after she publicly slammed an unknown actor.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

“I Got Phone Calls”: Rebecca Ferguson Unpacks Strong Reactions To Her Screaming Co-Star StoryFerguson never revealed the co-stars identity.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Rebecca Ferguson & Hugh Jackman Are Tragic Lovers in This Sci-Fi Noir MovieLiam Gaughan is a film and TV writer at Collider. He has been writing film reviews and news coverage for ten years. Between relentlessly adding new titles to his watchlist and attending as many screenings as he can, Liam is always watching new movies and television shows.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Rebecca Ferguson and Chris Pratt's Sci-Fi Thriller 'Mercy' Begins ProductionRebecca Ferguson in Silo Season 1 close-up shot.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Rebecca Ferguson’s Costars Called Her After ‘Idiot’ Claims Went ViralRebecca Ferguson was ‘not expecting’ the internet sleuths to try to uncover the ‘idiot’ costar who made her cry

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Rebecca Ferguson surprised by ‘amazing costars’ reactions to reveal about 'idiot' actor who made her cryRebecca Ferguson's 'amazing' costars called her after an unnamed 'idiot' actor berated her: 'My story is my story, and if you’re a good person, then don’t worry about it.'

Source: EW - 🏆 713. / 51 Read more »