Reba McEntire on collaborating with Dolly Parton, looking 'tough sexy' and living 'Not That Fancy'

FILE - Reba McEntire arrives at the 56th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 9, 2022. On Friday, October 6, country music and entertainment icon Reba McEntire will release a new acoustic album, Not That Fancy." It partners a new book out Tuesday, October 10 titled Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots.

The book, which arrives Tuesday, is a collection of recipes, memoir, photos, and lifestyle tips. The “Not That Fancy” album is a collection of acoustic covers of McEntire’s biggest hits, with a few surprises thrown in.

Re-recording some of her most recognizable songs in an intimate fashion just felt like the perfect partner for a book that already crosses mediums. “It's not just a cookbook. It's not just a photo album. It's not a storybook. It's an eclectic group of everything,” she explains. headtopics.com

McENTIRE: We all got in the studio together. Of course, Dolly and I didn’t get to record together because of the pandemic, butcame in and we love to perform and sing together. We're good friends. So, it was a great day hanging out at the studio.

AP: “Not That Fancy” offers simple living advice. What's the best piece of advice you've ever been given, maybe something you've shared on “The Voice?”

