The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

The book, which arrives Tuesday, is a collection of recipes, memoir, photos, and lifestyle tips. The “Not That Fancy” album is a collection of acoustic covers of McEntire’s biggest hits, with a few surprises thrown in.

Re-recording some of her most recognizable songs in an intimate fashion just felt like the perfect partner for a book that already crosses mediums. “It’s not just a cookbook. It’s not just a photo album. It’s not a storybook. It’s an eclectic group of everything,” she explains. headtopics.com

McENTIRE: We all got in the studio together. Of course, Dolly and I didn’t get to record together because of the pandemic, butcame in and we love to perform and sing together. We’re good friends. So, it was a great day hanging out at the studio.

AP: “Not That Fancy” offers simple living advice. What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given, maybe something you’ve shared on “The Voice?”

Read more:

AP »

Darius Rucker, Drake, Reba McEntire, Old Dominion lead this week’s new music releasesHootie & the Blowfish's Darius Rucker returns to his solo recording career this week, his 'Carolyn's Boy' joining other new music titles from Drake, Reba McEntire, Old Dominion, Rick Astley, Kirk Franklin and the return of actor Keanu Reeves' band Dogstar.

| Reba McEntire's face is just a-maize-ing!WHP CBS 21 Harrisburg provides local news, weather, sports, community events and items of interest for Harrisburg Lancaster Lebanon York and nearby towns and communities in the greater Harrisburg area including, Hershey, Hummelstown, Palmyra, Jonestown, Annville, Gettysburg, East Berlin, New Oxford, Littlestown, Biglerville, New Cumberland, Lemoyne, Wormleysburg, Camp Hill, Mechanicsburg, Carlisle, Shippensburg, Newville, Middletown, Halifax, Steelton, Mount Joy, Elizabethtown, Lititz, Millersville, Columbia, Quarryville, Ephrata, New Holland, Dillsburg, Etters, Enola, Lewisberry, Manchester, Red Lion, Glen Rock, Shrewsbury, Dallastown, Hanover, Chambersburg, Mont Alto, Greencastle, Fayetteville, Mercersburg, Waynesboro, Chambersburg, Reading, Newport, New Bloomfield, Marysville, Duncannon, New Buffalo.

Miss Fancy Nancy is a happy-go-lucky lazy dog looking for a forever homeThe Pitty Committee rescues Pit Bulls and Bully breeds from euthanasia at Southern California shelters. Miss Fancy Nancy is one of the many dogs available for adoption.

Report: San Antonio Spurs' fancy La Cantera club will cost $8,600 to join for first yearThe exclusive club at the San Antonio Spurs' new $500 million training and practice facility, The Rock at La Cantera, also comes with an exclusive price tag, according to one journalist's reporting. Those looking to join The Spurs Club must pay $3,800 upfront, followed by $400 monthly, according to a post on social media platform X by KENS-TV sports reporter Jeffrey Garcia.

29 Puff Pastry Recipes for Fancy Without the FussThese recipes with frozen puff pastry include stunning-but-simple fruit tarts, pot pies, cocktail party appetizers, and more sweet and savory ideas.

Where to watch the Blue Angels airshows this weekFrom a fancy rooftop bar to a waterfront pizza restaurant, San Francisco offers many...