Reba McEntire almost quit singing after her mother's death

However, because time heals all wounds, the country crooner, 68, has found her passion for music once again.The Oklahoma native divulged that she almost quit the music industry because her grief was too much to bear.
She recalled flipping through old snapshots of her family with her sister, Susie, and stating: “I said, ‘I just don’t think I’m going to do this anymore.'” “ said, ‘What?’ I said, ‘Sing.’ I said, ‘I always did it for Mama.’ She said, ‘Oh, you’ll get it back.’ I did,” McEntire sighed.The “Heart to Heart” musician explained that it was Smith who created her image, as well as managed her brother Pake and sister Alice’s early music careers.“She was really encouraging for all of us kids, whatever we wanted to do,” the “Reba” alum continued.
"Mama was the one that inspired us kids, taught us kids how to sing, took us to our singing gigs and was our biggest cheerleader," she added. "She taught us harmony. Anytime anybody needed an opinion of who's off, Mama would come in with her spatula after she was frying potatoes."McEntire mused: "And she'd go back in and keep frying potatoes."she emotionally penned at the time.
She concluded: “The cancer might think it won the battle but we’re giving God all the credit on selecting the time for her to go home to Him. She was ready to see our Daddy, her mama and daddy and all her family and friends.