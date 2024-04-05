Reality Star Natalie Nunn Shows Off Her $500,000 Custom Walk-In Closet

The ‘ Bad Girls Club ’ alum’s refreshed space has ample storage to hold her $2 million handbag collection and other designer accessories . After the $500,000 makeover, it’s now the perfect spot to store and display Nunn’s ever-expanding wardrobe. The reality star , who says she has always wanted a custom walk-in closet, says the design was inspired by Nunn gravitated towards an all-white modern and minimalistic look for her space.

Marble tiles and white cabinetry line the floors and walls, while a $25,000 Swarovski crystal chandelier adorns the ceiling in the center of the room. The alum had over 150 lights installed throughout the room to spotlight her beloved designer handbags and shoes. A separate section is also designated for a vanity and perfume area

Reality Star Natalie Nunn Custom Walk-In Closet Bad Girls Club Storage Designer Accessories

