Reality Star Leah McSweeney Reportedly Leaving New York Amid Crime Spike

Reality star Leah McSweeney is reportedly fleeing the Big Apple amid a crime spike , saying, “People are smoking crack for breakfast.

” “People are smoking crack for breakfast in Times Square,” McSweeney said in a video, captioned “Public service announcement,” posted to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, according to a “My daughter also had someone on the train tell her that they were going to turn her into a pile of meat on the floor,” the reality star continued, before adding, “I’ll be leaving New York as soon as possible.”“You know what, this breaks my heart, because New York City is the best city in the world, but it is not safe right now, and it is especially not safe for women,” she sai

