Reality Star Files Lawsuit Alleging Racism and Harassment on Vanderpump Rules

The reality star , who first appeared on Vanderpump Rules during the fourth season, has filed a lawsuit against Bravo , NBCUniversal, and Evolution Media through attorneys Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos. The lawsuit alleges that Stowers, the reality show’s only black cast member, was subjected to racism, sexual harassment, and physical assault in just her first season. When she reported her mistreatment to NBC and Evolution, she was warned to keep quiet and play nice.

Stowers reluctantly did so, only to discover that she had been demoted to an unpaid 'volunteer' without any actual change in her employment status. The suit also highlights that mistreatment got worse over time, with NBC even threatening her with legal action when she attempted to speak out. Many cast members embarked on an overtly racist social media harassment campaign, spreading false accusations about Stowers

