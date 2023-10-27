RealGM Radio: Sam Vecenie On The 2024 NBA Draft (Oct 2023)

Host Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux) and draft expert Sam Vecenie of The Athletic and the Game Theory podcast (@Sam_Vecenie) preview the 2024 NBA draft class.

They discuss the top 2024 prospects, the different ways a class can be strong or weak, the growing difference in positional value, how the 2023 rookie class is looking and much more.

