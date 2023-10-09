'Real possibility' US could be drawn into Israel-Hamas war, says analyst

from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham CountyCould the war in Israel draw the United States into a much bigger "world war"? It’s a question on a lot of people’s minds following anIsrael war: More than...

Around 1,400 Israelis and Palestinians are dead two days after Hamas launched an attack that caught Israel's military and intelligence apparatus off guard and led to fierce battles in its streets for the first time in decades.

The Pentagon is sending the Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier group to the region in response to the attack from Hamas. Military analyst Major Mike Lyons says the U.S. could be pulled into a broader scenario. headtopics.com

"I think you have to be very concerned, and I think we have to be concerned because from a strategic standpoint, the enemy here is the Iranians and they’re the ones funding this military operation for Hamas and they’ve got their fingerprints all over it," said Lyons.

Here in the District, D.C. police will also have "increased visibility" near places of worship. A police spokesperson says "there are currently no credible threats in the District." Montgomery County and Fairfax County police say they are also increasing their visibility as well. headtopics.com

Read more:

FOX10Phoenix »

Blinken walks back support for Israel-Hamas 'cease-fire' as Israel retaliates against Hamas invasionThe now-deleted post, which appeared on Blinken's X account late Sunday, described a conversation Blinken reportedly had with the Turkish Foreign Minister.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 900Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 1,000Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Death toll nears 1,200, including 9 U.S. citizensIsrael formally declared war on Hamas Sunday following unprecedented attacks by Hamas that left hundreds dead.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Death toll nears 1,200, including 9 U.S. citizensIsrael formally declared war on Hamas Sunday following unprecedented attacks by Hamas that left hundreds dead.

Israel-Gaza Conflict Live Updates: Israel at War With Hamas After Surprise Attack, Netanyahu SaysThe Gaza militant group launched its biggest sustained assault in years, prompting Israel's military to call up reservists and order retaliatory strikes.