Real Madrid vs. Girona FREE LIVE STREAM (9/30/23): Watch La Liga online

Real Madrid faces Girona in a La Liga match on Saturday, September 30, 2023 (9/30/23) at Estadi Montilivi in Girona, Spain. A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:Tottenham hosts Liverpool in the marquee game of the seventh round of the Premier League, a match between two sides who are unbeaten in the league so far and are both hoping to underline...

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:Tottenham hosts Liverpool in the marquee game of the seventh round of the Premier League, a match between two sides who are unbeaten in the league so far and are both hoping to underline their status as top-four challengers following a disappointing last season. Manchester City tries to extend its perfect start with a seventh straight victory when it travels to Wolverhampton, while Arsenal visits Bournemouth and Manchester United hosts Crystal Palace for the second time in five days — having also knocked Roy Hodgson’s team out of the League Cup on Tuesday.Girona, the surprise of the season in Spain, hosts Real Madrid with both hoping to move back in front of Barcelona. Girona has won six in a row after drawing its opener and led the league heading into the round. Barcelona now leads Girona by one point and Madrid by two after beating Sevilla on Friday.

