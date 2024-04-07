Real Housewives Star Mistakes Earthquake for Ghost

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga experienced a seismic episode that shook her home. She initially thought it was a ghost, but later realized it was an earthquake. Gorga described the shaking as if her roof and floor were trembling, and it sounded like a stampede.

She was so scared that she had 911 ready to call. Gorga's employees also experienced the earthquake and messaged her about it.

Real Housewives New Jersey Melissa Gorga Earthquake Ghost

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Real Housewives of New Jersey Star Melissa Gorga Shares Her Experience Surviving an EarthquakeMelissa Gorga, star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, shares her harrowing experience surviving an earthquake in her home gym. She describes the shaking and the feeling of being invaded, and how she froze in fear. Ironically, it was the one day she left her door unlocked.

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

This ‘Real Housewives’ Star Actually Hired a Psychic to Solve the Kate Middleton MysteryRachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world.

Source: marieclaire - 🏆 102. / 63 Read more »

‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ star charged with drunken drivingReal Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger is charged with DUI in a Maserati in Montgomery County.

Source: postlocal - 🏆 327. / 59 Read more »

This ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star is leaving after season 13'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' newest castmember Annemarie Wiley just announced she will not be returning for season 14 of the Bravo series after major…

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger charged with DUI after Maryland crash'The Real Housewives of Potomac' star Karen Huger crashed her car the night of March 19 and was arrested, cited, and released by Maryland police.

Source: EW - 🏆 713. / 51 Read more »

'Real Housewives of Potomac' Star Karen Huger Charged With DUI After Car CrashThe 'Real Housewives of Potomac' star was charged with a DUI and DWI after crashing her 2017 Maserati in Maryland.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »