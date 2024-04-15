Real Housewives of Miami Star's Husband Files for Divorce

The Big Picture "Ay, por favor!" is what Real Housewives of Miami Alexia Nepola thinks since her husband of two years has decided to file for divorce. The court documents were obtained by Page Six and US Weekly, which show that Todd is stating that the marriage to the reality star is "irretrievably broken."

The Real Housewives of Miami TV-14Reality TV The Real Housewives of Miami follows six of the most connected and influential women of Miami as they live their lives to the fullest in this sunny city where the party never stops. At the beginning of their relationship, Todd had difficulty connecting with Alexia's oldest son, Peter Rosello, because Todd didn't think Peter was the best influence on Alexia's youngest son, Frankie Rosello. Eventually, with time, they could come together for Alexia and Frankie.

During Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Miami, it seemed like it was all rainbows and flowers for the pair. Still, after getting into arguments with Dr. Nicole Martin and her fiancé and Todd posting a rather cringeworthy video of himself apologizing to Anthony Martin on social media, it was time for them to have a smooth season. It was all different than what they were expecting.

Real Housewives Of Miami Divorce

