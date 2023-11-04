HEAD TOPICS

Real Housewives of Miami Star Nicole Martin Expecting Second Child

CELEBUZZ1 min.

Nicole Martin and fiancé Anthony Lopez announce they are expecting their second child together.

The Real Housewives of Miami star Nicole Martin and fiancé Anthony Lopez are expecting their second child together. They announced the news on Instagram with a video showing them holding newspapers that read, 'BABY LOPEZ COMING SOON!' and 'BABY #2 ON THE WAY!' Fellow Bravo stars congratulated the couple in the comment section. Nicole and Anthony are thrilled to be expanding their family.

United States Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CELEBUZZ: 'Real Housewives of Miami' Star Nicole Martin And Fiancé Anthony Lopez Are Expecting Baby No. 2!Nicole and Anthony are extending their family!
Source: CELEBUZZ | Read more »

ADNDOTCOM: Miss Manners: Is texting the new doorbell?Advice from Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin.
Source: adndotcom | Read more »

ADNDOTCOM: Miss Manners: ‘Sorry for your loss, which you didn’t know about yet’Advice from Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin.
Source: adndotcom | Read more »

FOXLA: 'Real Housewives' star Shannon Beador avoids jail time in Orange County DUI hit-and-run caseShannon Beador, one of the stars of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County,' was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to a DUI hit-and-run in September.
Source: FOXLA | Read more »

VANITYFAIR: Inside Vanity Fair’s Explosive ‘Real Housewives’ StoryOn a special episode of ‘Still Watching,’ reporter Anna Peele drops by to discuss her bombshell story about the reckoning within the Bravoverse.
Source: VanityFair | Read more »

ETNOW: 'Real Housewives of OC' Star Shannon Beador Sentenced to 3 Years Probation for DUIThe star of the Bravo series avoided jail time in connection to the September DUI crash.
Source: etnow | Read more »