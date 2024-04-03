Real Estate Shakeup: Settlement to Eliminate Standard Commission for Home Sellers

Listing your home in the spring used to be a no-brainer. But a major real estate shakeup is complicating the equation. That shakeup is coming from a $418 million settlement the National Association of Realtors announced last week with groups of homesellers that could go into effect as early as July.

The settlement will eliminate the long-standing standard 6% commission paid by the seller, which could ultimately make it cheaper to sell your home post-settlement

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abc15 / 🏆 263. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Yes, real estate agent commission settlement notices are realHalley Tejada and Kensly Alston are accused of murdering Nadia Vitels in Manhattan last week. They were captured in York Friday morning by U.S. Marshals.

Source: fox43 - 🏆 564. / 51 Read more »

Real estate agent uncovers 'misinformation' involving major settlement that could shake up industry practicesNew York licensed real estate salesperson-certified buyer representative (CBR) Brittany Sandarciero explains misconceptions around a settlement from the nation's leading real estate trade group.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Jill On Money: Will real estate commissions settlement impact home prices?In a real estate market that remains dislocated due to low levels of inventory, the answer is probably not any time soon

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Real estate policies changing after lawsuit settlement to compensate home sellersSeveral real estate policies are changing after the National Association of Realtors (NAR) faced multiple lawsuits over the way agent commissions are set.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Settlement Notices for Real Estate Agent Commission Lawsuits Are LegitimateSettlement notices related to multiple lawsuits against the National Association of Realtors and several major brokerages are legitimate. Here’s how to file a claim.

Source: 9NEWS - 🏆 238. / 63 Read more »

Experts weigh in on how recent settlement could impact real estate industryA landmark settlement in the world of real estate could change what home buyers expect from the North Texas housing market.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »