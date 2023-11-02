Ready to vote? Puyallup police to ask for new station and city jail

With the Nov. 7 General Election now just days away, KING 5 took a tour inside the current Puyallup Police Station, built 55 years ago. "This used to be a restroom," he added, pointing to what is now an office for their police cadets."We don't have the office space, the locker space, the parking space, all the things that that we need for the size that we are today.”

The total cost of the project is $76 million, and $20 million of it would be paid for through bonds issued to the city. Voters, however, would have to approve up to $56 million in bonds. There are nearly 2,000 beds in the county jail, but staffing issues have limited the utilization of them significantly. Chisholm said he believes city leaders should refocus their energy on pressuring the county jail to hire and retain more staff.

Portmann said the studies conducted by Puyallup leadership on the proposed project reveal that it would cost them 25% more in taxpayer money to house those inmates elsewhere.

United States Headlines Read more: KING5SEATTLE »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHICAGOTRIBUNE: Turkey Trot 5K/10K coming to Lincolnwood Nov. 19; early bird deadline is Nov. 12Lincolnwood will hold its annual Turkey Trot 5K and 10K event, plus a Drumstick Dash for kids, at Proesel Park on Nov. 19, 2023. Early bird registration ends Nov. 12.

Source: chicagotribune | Read more ⮕

PENNLIVE: DiGiorno’s Thanksgiving pizzas on sale today - turkey and sides on a crust with cheeseThe pizzas will be sold online on Wednesdays through Nov. 22, 2023, starting Nov. 1.

Source: PennLive | Read more ⮕

DENVERCHANNEL: Proposition II: The other state ballot measure Colorado voters must decide on this NovemberBrandon Richard is a reporter for Denver7 in Denver, Colorado.

Source: DenverChannel | Read more ⮕

DALLASNEWS: Proposition 5: a vital investment in the future of TexasTexas State Senators Royce West and Drew Springer vouch for Prop. 5, the constitutional amendment that would create the Texas University Fund. By creating...

Source: dallasnews | Read more ⮕

HACKERNOON: Laws of Syllogism deduced from the Elective Calculus.In the proposition, some Xs are Zs, both terms are particular-affirmative.

Source: hackernoon | Read more ⮕

FOX26HOUSTON: Free admission to Texas State Parks on Sunday, Nov. 5Visitors will get free day-use entrance at all Texas state parks on Nov. 5 as part of continued centennial celebrations.

Source: FOX26Houston | Read more ⮕