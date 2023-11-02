Ready to vote? Puyallup police to ask for new station and city jail

With the Nov. 7 General Election now just days away, KING 5 took a tour inside the current Puyallup Police Station, built 55 years ago. "This used to be a restroom," he added, pointing to what is now an office for their police cadets."We don't have the office space, the locker space, the parking space, all the things that that we need for the size that we are today.”
The total cost of the project is $76 million, and $20 million of it would be paid for through bonds issued to the city. Voters, however, would have to approve up to $56 million in bonds. There are nearly 2,000 beds in the county jail, but staffing issues have limited the utilization of them significantly. Chisholm said he believes city leaders should refocus their energy on pressuring the county jail to hire and retain more staff.
Portmann said the studies conducted by Puyallup leadership on the proposed project reveal that it would cost them 25% more in taxpayer money to house those inmates elsewhere.
United States Headlines
