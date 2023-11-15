Readers' Opinions on China, Middle East Peace, and Intrafamilial Conflict

Inquirer readers on standing up to China, finding peace in the Middle East, and addressing intrafamilial conflict. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting in Nusa Dua, in Bali, Indonesia, in 2022. The U.S. and Chinese leaders will meet Wednesday while attending the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco.

Let’s face it, the Democrats would have criticized anyone who was elected speaker of the House, and they didn’t disappoint. The usual MAGA comments flowed, just like they do in response to almost every situation where they have nothing else to offer. While the speaker vacancy will not go down as the GOP’s greatest hour, the unintended result was that it distracted the country from the real leadership problems in the executive branch. The disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan began a steady deterioration in the international standing of the United States. We are seen as weak and indecisiv

United States Headlines Read more: PHİLLYDAİLYNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHİCAGOTRİBUNE: Preventing the Spread of War in the Middle East President Joe Biden ’s administration is working to prevent the war from spreading to other countries in the Middle East , while ensuring Israel's security and addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Source: chicagotribune | Read more »

WASHTİMES: The Ignorance of Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators: A Brief History of the Middle East ConflictVeteran newsman Brit Hume expressed his disappointment with the level of ignorance among pro-Palestinian demonstrators regarding the history of the region. In this article, the author aims to provide a brief overview of the long and complex history that has led to the current conflict in the Middle East .

Source: WashTimes | Read more »

NBCBAYAREA: President Biden Arrives in San Francisco for Talks with Chinese President Xi JinpingPresident Biden arrives in San Francisco for talks on trade, Taiwan, and managing fraught U.S.-Chinese relations in the first engagement between the leaders of the world's two biggest economies in nearly a year. The meeting will take place at Filoli, a historic country house and museum.

Source: nbcbayarea | Read more »

WASHTİMES: President Biden to Meet Chinese President Xi Jinping Amidst ChallengesThe U.S. and Chinese leaders meet while President Biden faces low poll numbers, a corruption investigation, and accusations of being soft on China . Critics urge Biden to hold China accountable for COVID, tech theft, and spying. The meeting is scheduled during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Source: WashTimes | Read more »

NEWSWEEK: China warns Washington not to seek change amid South China Sea standoffThe Chinese Foreign Ministry has warned the United States not to seek change in Beijing's policies following a standoff in the South China Sea with the Philippines. China sent ships to obstruct a Philippine Coast Guard mission near the disputed area, which is expected to be discussed in a meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping . The restoration of communication between the two countries' militaries will also be on the agenda.

Source: Newsweek | Read more »

SDUT: Tea and nickel on the agenda as Biden hosts Indonesian president President Joe Biden is sitting down with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the White House

Source: sdut | Read more »