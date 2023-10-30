Read With Jenna November 2023 Book Club Pick Title

Jenna Bush Hager’s next Read With Jenna book club pick will take you to the lush metropolis of Singapore, just as the first signs of winter to start to settle in. “The Sun Sets in Singapore” by Kehinde Fadipe, Jenna’s pick for November, is set amid the hustle and bustle of Singapore, where three Nigerian expats are attempting to live their best lives.

” After having her first child, Fadipe says she wanted a writing project that was more fun to work on, and set a goal to publish a mini chapter each week on her blog based on “pastiches” of people she was meeting in Singapore. “At that time, I didn’t have any grand plans. I just wanted something light and when I knew I wanted to write about the lots of different Black women I was meeting here, as well as characters in general,” she says.

