Reacher Season 2 Can't Ignore Its Biggest Missing Character (Even If They Don't Return)

Reacher needs to acknowledge her. In the Reacher season 1 finale, Jack said his farewells to all of his newfound friends in Margrave. After Kliners' scheming was exposed and stopped, he opted to move on with his life as a vagrant, moving from one place to another.

Considering the connections that he had forged during his time in the rural town, he could have simply stayed and settled in it, especially considering his romantic ties with Margrave PD's Roscoe Conklin (Willa Fitzgerald). However, fully understanding what he wants in life, he leaves the town behind, making it virtually impossible to bring back the supporting characters in season 1.

Related: Kliner Jr.’s Quick Death In Reacher Was Disappointing - But It Could Only Happen That Way Reacher Season 2 Needs To Keep Roscoe Relevant (Despite Her Absence) As Jack continues his journey and Roscoe stays planted in Margrave in season 2, the season 1 finale makes it clear that the affair will never last beyond the time they spent in Georgia. However, while Reacher goes on to solve another mystery in a different location, Reacher season 2 must not simply forget about his ties to her. This doesn't mean that Fitzgerald needs to re-appear in the Amazon Prime Video series.

After his stint in the small town of Margrave, Georgia dealing with the mystery surrounding the Kliners, Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher is moving forward to a brand new case, which has clear personal ties from the get-go. Instead of doing a chronological take, Amazon Prime Video's adaptation of Lee Child's Jack Reacher books will jump several installments ahead, following the Killing Floor-based season 1 with season 2 mining inspiration from Bad Luck and Trouble.

Reacher Season 2 Needs To Keep Roscoe Relevant (Despite Her Absence) As Jack continues his journey and Roscoe stays planted in Margrave in season 2, the season 1 finale makes it clear that the affair will never last beyond the time they spent in Georgia. However, while Reacher goes on to solve another mystery in a different location, Reacher season 2 must not simply forget about his ties to her. This doesn't mean that Fitzgerald needs to re-appear in the Amazon Prime Video series. Instead, the show can continue to make her relevant by Jack referencing her. This ensures that the impact she's had on him isn't lost in Reacher simply because they are no longer together.

If Reacher season 2 ignores Roscoe completely, then it taints what's otherwise an earnest and genuine love affair between her and Jack. It would look like she didn't mean anything to him, forgetting her the moment he left Margrave. Just because they didn't end up together doesn't mean that they didn't really care about each other. They just wanted different things in life, and they couldn't find a middle ground, so they had to part ways. Jack and Roscoe's split was painful, but it was amicable, making it easy for them to look at their time together with fondness.

Reacher Talking About Roscoe Would Be Better Than An Actual Cameo While Finlay can still return in Reacher season 2 after he decided to leave Margrave and return to Boston, Roscoe's long-term fate is the rural Georgia town. Once the Kliners and their accomplices had been defeated, Roscoe revisited her desire to take back Margrave, considering that her family was its original settlers. Since Reacher season 2 will be set in a different part of the country, Roscoe appearing means that she will have somehow abandoned her personal goal. Given this, a reference to her will be better than an actual cameo.