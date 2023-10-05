RBA FSR: Global financial stability risks are elevated and growing

rowing.” Additional takeaways Risks include China property sector, a disorderly fall in global asset prices, exposure to commercial real estate. Tightening in global financial conditions could slow growth, lift unemployment. Fall in global asset prices could raise funding costs in Australia, limit supply of credit.

rowing.” Additional takeaways Risks include China property sector, a disorderly fall in global asset prices, exposure to commercial real estate. Tightening in global financial conditions could slow growth, lift unemployment. Fall in global asset prices could raise funding costs in Australia, limit supply of credit. Australian financial system sound, some pockets of stress among household borrowers. Australian banks well capitalised, have low exposure to commercial property. Banks well positioned to manage any increase in mortgage arrears, absorb loan losses. Small, but rising share of households in early stages of financial stress. Most borrowers well placed should interest rates rise further. Most borrowers also well placed to cope with extended period of high rates. Any increase in unemployment would add to stress, but unlikely to threaten system overall. Risks posed by non-bank institutions in Australia remain low. Australian Dollar moves sideways ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls data

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Financial Stability ReviewGet the RBA Financial Stability Review results in real time as they're announced and see the immediate global market impact.

UNCTAD calls for global action to spur growth by reducing global inequalityThe United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has issued its 2023 Trade and Development Report, urging global efforts to revive economic growth.

AUD/USD: RBA will not lower interest rates next year, supporting AussieIn the aftermath of Tuesday's meeting of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), AUD/USD weakened again. Economists at Commerzbank analyze Aussie’s outlo

How to Put the Global Economy, Trade, and Investment Back on TrackGlobal trade and foreign direct investment flows have weakened substantially since the global financial crisis. Putting the world back on track will require...

LGBTQ+ Americans feel they are just getting by in retirement and face greater financial risksWhile preparing for retirement can be difficult for anyone, LGBTQ+ Americans face unique challenges that can cast a shadow over their golden years. For example, LGBTQ+ people over age 60 leave the workforce sooner, are less likely to believe that their retirement savings are on track and struggle more to pay medical bills than their straight and cisgender counterparts. They're also twice as likely to report having experienced discrimination in the past year.