Rays-Rangers Wild Card Game 1 generates lowest MLB postseason attendance in more than 100 years

hosted the Texas Rangers to kick off the MLB postseason on Tuesday afternoon, but it was not the raucous crowd usually found in a playoff atmosphere. However, while it does not come as a surprise that a Tuesday afternoon game at"The Trop" was not filled to the brim for the postseason bout, the number on the attendance sheet was historically bad.

This record is obviously excluding the 2020 shortened MLB season, which had only a select group of fans present forMLB announced that the 2023 regular season saw total attendance of all 30 MLB ballparks hit 70,747,365 fans, which was a 9.6% increase (more than 6 million) from the 2022 regular season.

The Rays, though, had 1,440,301 fans in attendance for its 81 games at The Trop, which is an average of 17,781. That was 27th in MLB. Of course, big market teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees (No. 1 and 2 respectively on that list) attract more fans per season because of stadium size and sheer tourism of visiting those ballparks.

A general view of Tropicana Field during Game 1 of the Wild Card Series between the Texas Rangers and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.However, there are other small market teams – the Colorado Rockies (No. 14), Milwaukee Brewers (No. 15), Seattle Mariners (No. 10) among them – that generate tons of fans each year. headtopics.com

Additionally, the Rays have certainly deserved love from its fans over the years, as it made the postseason in each of the last five years, including a World Series run in 2020. Tampa won the AL East two years in a row in 2020 and 2021 as well.

The franchise hopes that more fans will be in attendance its future ballpark, which is a 30,000-seat venue costing $1.6 billion. A general view of signage prior to Game One of the Wild Card Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field on Oct. 3, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida.For now, the Rays will focus on its season not ending Wednesday, as the Rangers have a chance to move on to the American League Division Series with another win on the road.

