Ravonna Renslayer Is the Best Part of Loki Season 2

From the second she was confirmed to be in Loki's ensemble cast, it was clear that Ravonna was headed on a unique journey. In the comics, the character has evolved from the space princess of a far-future colony, to a paramour of Kang the Conqueror, to a full-fledged assassin donning the name Terminatrix. She has been reborn, rebooted, and cloned against her will — but she has still sporadically found ways to matter in the grand tapestry of Marvel Comics, decades after her initial debut.
But if Loki has proven anything, it's that a person can be so much more than their pre-ordained destiny — and Ravonna has begun to illustrate that as well. Across the later episodes of Season 1, Ravonna began to reckon with the machinations of He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) creating the TVA, and set out on a mission to find him and get answers.
Yeah, you can't necessarily endorse every action Ravonna has taken in Loki Season 2 thus far — but it's hard to deny that it's fun rooting for her. In a roundabout way, this journey of Ravonna"breaking bad" feels like a send-up to her comic counterpart, to the point where it wouldn't be too jarring to have her suddenly don her Terminatrix costume onscreen.
Ravonna's arc is also compelling to watch because, by and large, Loki Season 2 has not made space for significant growth among its other characters. Any other beats have been somewhat fleeting, like Sylvie (Sophia di Martino) developing more of a kinship to humanity after working at a 1980s McDonalds, Hunter X-5 / Brad Wolfe (Rafael Casal) balancing his allegiances with his love for acting, or Mobius M.
