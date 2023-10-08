Ravens vs. Steelers, Dolphins vs. Giants picks: NFL odds, predictions

Including the 1997-2002 seasons in the Bettor’s Guide, Cat’s record in print stands at 694-604-4. Not thrilled that we’re currently being asked to lay more than the trey against a Pittsburgh outfit we continue to respect, given their connections and the fact that they’re improving with experience — and gaining greater familiarity with one another.

Respect the Steelers’ defense, but maintain my belief that the Ravens enjoy greater flexibility in terms of their offensive weaponry, including QB Lamar Jackson.We’ll seldom be caught laying this kind of hefty number, but so long as Big Blue continues to disappoint when going up against sustained, prevailing talents, have to look to these Dolphins.

