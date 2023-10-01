Ravens vs. Browns, Commanders vs. Eagles picks: NFL odds, predictions

Including the 1997-2002 seasons in the Bettor’s Guide, Cat’s record in print stands at 694-604-4.

Ravens now commence on three-game road trip, wrapping up in London. Baltimore should be a tough out for most of the league’s better clubs, and getting points with the Ravens is often a joy. Washington Commanders (+8.5) over PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Philly remains for real, no doubt, and they frequently give this opponent consistent measures of grief.

Read more:

nypost »

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns: How to Watch, Stream, Betting OddsThe Baltimore Ravens head back to Cleveland - a town they called home from 1946 to 1995 (unofficially) - with hopes of getting back on track after a painful overtime 22-19 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson mostly rests shoulder Friday in open part of practice for Ravens gameDeshaun Watson barely threw in the open part of practice on Friday.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson questionable with shoulder injury for game against RavensAfter being limited at practice in the week leading up to the game with a shoulder injury, quarterback Deshaun Watson is listed as questionable to play.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson is questionable to play against the Ravens amid shoulder sorenessCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against rival Baltimore because of a shoulder injury.

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson listed as questionable for game vs. RavensShould Watson be downgraded to out, the Browns will look to rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who passed for 440 total yards and 2 touchdowns in the preseason.

Joe Thomas to be enshrined in Browns Ring of Honor on Sunday during game vs. RavensHall of Famer and Browns legend Joe Thomas will be enshrined in the Browns Ring of Honor on Sunday.

Including the 1997-2002 seasons in the Bettor’s Guide, Cat’s record in print stands at 694-604-4. Baltimore’s tangibly improved, and look for sustained, steady performances against a marked majority of clubs seriously contending for championship honors.

Ravens now commence on three-game road trip, wrapping up in London.

Baltimore should be a tough out for most of the league’s better clubs, and getting points with the Ravens is often a joy. Washington Commanders (+8.5) over PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Philly remains for real, no doubt, and they frequently give this opponent consistent measures of grief.

The posted price appears to be some kind of gift to us, and we wouldn’t be surprised if this winds up in a photo finish.