Raven Symoné stands by her comments about racial identity

'That’s So Raven' star Raven Symoné revisited viral comments she made about her racial identity a decade ago, claiming she still stands by them and sees herself as simply 'an American,' and unattached to other labels. Symoné brought up the subject during a recent episode of her podcast 'Tea Time With Raven and Miranda,' which she co-hosts along with her wife, Miranda Maday.

The former Disney Channel star introduced the topic and claimed she’s 'haunted' by it because of how people misunderstood her comments. 'A lot of people on the internet thought I said that I wasn’t Black, and I never said that,' she declared on the podcast. ESPN STAR STEPHEN A SMITH FIRES BACK AT HILLARY CLINTON OVER REMARKS ABOUT VOTERS: 'LAST THING YOU NEED TO DO' Symoné made the controversial remarks during a 2014 interview with Oprah Winfrey, in an attempt to explain that she doesn’t want to be viewed or identified with sexual or racial label

