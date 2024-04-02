Rattlesnake bites in Arizona come with hefty hospital bills

As rattlesnake season slithers through Arizona, residents are facing not only the danger of venomous encounters but also the potentially hefty bills that come with treating a snakebite. In Pima County alone, the average cost to treat a rattlesnake bite is $124,000, according to the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center. Geoffrey Smelski, Clinical Education Director at the Center, said there’s a few different reasons why your hospital bill can be so expensive.

'So a bunch of different things go into what that ultimate bill ends up being,' Smelski said. 'The antivenom's part of it, and there's a big range in how many vials people get. Some people might get as low as 10 vials, some people like a size 30 or more

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



kgun9 / 🏆 584. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Arizona couple finds rattlesnake the backseat of the carThe woman thinks she was driving around with the snake in the back of her car for two weeks.

Source: fox5ny - 🏆 587. / 51 Read more »

Snake encounter at A&M-San Antonio rattles some students’ nervesA university police officer moved the young Western diamondback rattlesnake to some bushes.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

Rattlesnake Rodeo held in OppThe 2024 Rattlesnake Rodeo was held in Opp over the weekend.

Source: wsfa12news - 🏆 338. / 59 Read more »

'Princess Bride' Star Cary Elwes Airlifted to Hospital After Rattlesnake BiteCary Elwes got way more than he bargained for when a day of yardwork turned into a helicopter ride to the hospital after a nasty rattlesnake bite.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »

New technology helping San Diego researchers study elusive rattlesnakeThey are among the first to use the technology to study snakes.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »

Senator Mark Kelly Confident Biden Will Win More Votes in ArizonaSenator Mark Kelly expresses confidence in President Biden's chances of winning more votes in Arizona compared to the previous election. Kelly praises Biden's agenda and criticizes Trump's policies. Biden makes a plea for support in Arizona, highlighting the state's importance. Host Lawrence O'Donnell discusses the pressure on the Biden campaign to win Arizona and asks Kelly about their strategy. Kelly mentions Biden's previous victory in Arizona by 10,000 votes.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »