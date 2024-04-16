Rare Whisky Collection Supports Women in the Industry

For the event, which ended last week and was hosted in partnership with online spirits platform Whisky Auction eer, an 18-lot array of rare whiskies called the Demeter Collection was put up for sale in support of women in the industry. Among the selection was a one-of-a-kind bottle of Ardberg Twenty created by Glenmorangie’s master blender and head of whisky creation, Gillian Macdonald.

Earnings will be used to bolster the charity’s mentorship program, create fresh networking and tasting events, and turn its digital magazine, The Cut, into an educational resource for all. In total, 49,065 pounds, or just over $61,136.95 at current exchange, were raised by April 8.Named after the Greek goddess of harvest and mother of Persephone, the Demeter Collection is exclusively comprised of whiskies created by women.

Her lack of acknowledgment in pop culture is compared to female contributions to the world of whisky, which are under-recognized. The more than $61,000 will be used to “tell the untold stories” of women in the field and bring up future generations of these leaders., a series of landing pages is dedicated to each of the women involved in the inaugural collection, including Ms. Macdonald. Visitors can read about their journey to their current professions and outlook on the industry.

