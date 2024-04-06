Rare Total Solar Eclipse to Occur in the U.S. and Canada in 2024

The upcoming solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, will be the first total solar eclipse with a duration of totality over 4 minutes in the U.S. and Canada since June 16, 1806. The eclipse will pass through 15 U.S. States, starting in northwest Mexico and ending in Atlantic Canada . The path of totality will be 115 miles wide, and for those in its path, totality will last for up to 4 minutes and 26 seconds. This eclipse will be a rare event, as the U.S.

has not witnessed such a long duration of totality in 218 years

Solar Eclipse Totality U.S. Canada 2024

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ForbesTech / 🏆 318. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rare Total Solar Eclipse to Pass Through Texas in 2024The path of a rare total solar eclipse will pass through Texas, including parts of San Antonio and the Hill Country. Find out if you will be in the path of totality and learn about the safety precautions.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

2024 Lucid Air Sapphire at Lightning Lap 20242024 Lucid Air Sapphire at Lightning Lap 2024

Source: CARandDRIVER - 🏆 576. / 51 Read more »

March Madness 2024: how to watch the 2024 NCAA First Four live streamEight teams head to Dayton to play in the 2024 NCAA First Four. Get live stream information for all four games.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

New iPad Pro (2024) and iPad Air (2024) lines to be released March 26th says reportAlan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Blockchain Life 2024 | Dubai, October 22-23, 2024The main event in the world of cryptocurrencies, mining, and web3 - Blockchain Life 2024 will take place in Dubai on October 22-23. It is expected that more than 8000 people from 140 countries will attend the forum - founders of the largest companies, industry leaders, and hundreds of young projects.

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Samsung Premieres New 2024 TV Lineup at CES 2024Samsung has unveiled its new 2024 TV lineup at CES 2024, featuring stunning displays and offering a $100 discount for pre-orders. The lineup includes 8K Neo QLEDs, 4K Neo QLEDs, OLED, Lifestyle, and MICRO LED displays.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »