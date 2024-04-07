Rare Total Solar Eclipse to Cross the United States

After much fanfare, the first total solar eclipse to cross the United States since 2017 will begin on Monday afternoon. The shadow of totality will move from Mexico into south Texas around 2:30 p.m. EDT, and continue quickly northeast across the Mississippi Valley, Midwest and eastern Great Lakes before exiting eastward out of Maine just one hour later. Having two total eclipses cross the continental United States only seven years apart is a rarity.

Before 2017, the last total eclipse to cover this much American territory was in 1970, when the moon's shadow moved out of the Gulf of Mexico, across the Florida Panhandle, and up the East Coast. And it will not happen again until 2045, when the shadow comes ashore on the northern California coast and races southeast across the Great Plains and over the Florida peninsul

