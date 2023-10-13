Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse will cross the U.S. on Saturday: Here's how to see it

A spectacular solar eclipse will be visible across the entire continental U.S. this weekend, offering people from coast to coast the chance to see the moon take a “bite” out of the sun and affording lucky sky-watchers in nine states the opportunity to witness a rare “ring of fire” in the sky. The astronomical event will take place Saturday.

During that time, the point of maximum coverage for people in Eugene, Oregon, will occur at 9:18 a.m. PT. Maximum coverage will be at 9:20 a.m. PT in Alturas, California; at 9:23 a.m. PT in Battle Mountain, Nevada; at 10:28 a.m. MT in Richfield, Utah; at 10:35 a.m. MT in Albuquerque, New Mexico; and 11:54 a.m. CT in San Antonio.

Preparations underway for Saturday's rare 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse passing over USOur skies will be transformed on Saturday during a rare annular solar eclipse passing right by parts of the Western U.S., including here in the Bay Area.

Seperation Saturday?? NO ITS SOLAR ECLIPSE SATURDAYhttps://www.foxweather.com/earth-space/fans-players-sun-impacts-football-games As if the roadie Purdue games aren't always bizarre enough for us, there's a damn solar eclipse on Saturday. West Lafayette will have peak sun blockage of around 45-55% during the game on Saturday.

Rare annular eclipse happens Saturday: Here’s where to view it in the Jacksonville areaWhat a year ahead for the United States & solar eclipses. That’s right -- plural. Not just one but two -- Oct. 14, 2023 and April 8, 2024.

