Rare Porsche 918 Spyder Being Auctioned in Hong Kong

Porsche 918 Spyder, a rare and untouched silver supercar, is currently being auctioned in Hong Kong. This mint-condition vehicle has never been registered and only has delivery mileage. The 918 Spyder made its debut in 2010 as a concept and went into production three years later.
It is considered one of the most important sports cars of the century and paved the way for electrified powertrains in high-performance vehicles.
