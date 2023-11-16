Rare Nintendo Super Mario Bros. game up for auction with a bidding price of $183,000

Some rare and valuable treasures are up for bidding online — and for those interested, there isn't much time left. Goldin Auctions' 2023 Fall Pop Culture Elite Auction has kicked off with a slew of items on the block. The auction boasts a variety of curiosities, from books and games to collectible cards and historical documents. ELVIS PRESLEY'S REVOLVER FETCHES NEARLY $200K ON THE AUCTION BLOCK Among the items up for auction is a 1985 sealed Hangtab version of Nintendo Super Mario Bros.

, set at a current bidding price of $183,000. There are only 30 known factory-sealed Hangtab Super Mario Bros. games in existence and this one is a 'top five,' according to the Goldin listing. 'Many an advanced collector would be thrilled simply to own one of the several hundred regular (i.e., ‘oval seal’) sealed Marios, let alone one of the 30ish elite Hangtab s, let alone again one of the five finest Hangtab s of them all!' the description read





