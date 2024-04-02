Rare Human Case of Bird Flu Reported in Texas

A rare human case of bird flu has been reported in Texas after a person came into contact with cattle suspected of being infected. The announcement comes days after federal agencies said the virus had spread to dairy cattle across multiple states, including Texas. The Texas Department of State Health Services said the patient's only experienced symptom was eye inflammation.
The person, who has remained unnamed, was tested late last week and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the results over the weekend. The person is now being treated with the antiviral medication oseltamivir, which according to the Mayo Clinic can be used to treat influenza A and B, as well as the swine flu. 'This person has a very mild case — just conjunctivitis, which is pinkeye. That's important to emphasize because it's not in the lungs, it's not pneumonia, which would make it easier to transmit from person to person,' Dr
