Rapper to renovator: TikTok star Tray Little reclaiming ‘war zone’ he grew up in, one property at a time

A rapper and TikToker is returning to his rundown childhood neighborhood to bring it back to life through his"Buy the Block" campaign.

"It look like a Call of Duty war zone," Tray Little said of the neighborhood."But that was before I started going over there, and now I'm seeing a lot more people getting interested, and I'm seeing construction done on the houses."

Little, 29, returned to his childhood neighborhood ina few years ago to share the news of his rapping success, but found it nearly abandoned. He missed an opportunity to purchase his former home when it was selling for $1,000 in 2020, so he decided to begin buying other property to revive the community. headtopics.com

TIKTOK RAPPER TRAY LITTLE RESTORING HIS RUNDOWN DETROIT CHILDHOOD NEIGHBORHOOD"Everybody was gone," Little said."So I was like, ‘okay, I'm going to see if I can do something about this.'"

