Rapper Che 'Rhymefest' Smith Announces Candidacy for Chicago School Board

Rapper Che 'Rhymefest' Smith, known for collaborations with Kanye West and John Legend, announced his candidacy for the Chicago school board. The first election for the board will be held in November, allowing residents to directly choose 10 representatives.

Smith, who attended CPS during his childhood, aims to bring a community-focused approach to the board.

