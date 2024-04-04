Rapper Boomin to Perform at Great Pyramids in Egypt

Rapper /producer Boomin is set to perform at the Great Pyramids complex in Giza , Egypt on April 30. The show will take place at the UNESCO World Heritage Site and tickets are available now.

