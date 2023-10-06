Rapinoe bids farewell as record NWSL crowd, sports greats pay tribute

The twice World Cup winner, who helped form OL Reign's identity from its inception and spent the entirety of her 11-season NWSL career with the club, bid farewell at Lumen Field, the home stadium of the NFL's Seattle Seahawks."This was just always the place where I could be myself.

Rapinoe's team mates took the field in number 15 warmup shirts in her honour before a video tribute featuring sports icons, including tennis trailblazer Billie Jean King and Seattle baseball great Ken Griffey Jr., played in the stadium.

"I am a little bit at a loss for words," the Olympic champion and 2019 Ballon d'Or winner said in on-field remarks after the match. "To be able to play here my whole career, in one city... it's just really special to be able to have this."this year as the Americans suffered their worst-ever performance at the global showcase when they exited in the Round of 16. headtopics.com

The draw on Friday was not what OL Reign had hoped for on a hunt for a place in the playoffs, as Washington goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury stopped two fine attempts by Rapinoe in the 50th and 61st minutes.

OL Reign keeper Claudia Dickey leapt up to stop Spirit midfielder Dorian Bailey's shot from outside the box in the 89th minute and made a superb effort to thwart two stoppage-time attempts from Rapinoe's national team mate Trinity Rodman. headtopics.com

Players from each side hugged Rapinoe as she stepped off the field to a roars from the crowd, which included her five-time Olympic basketball gold medallist fiance Sue Bird.

Rapinoe recibe homenaje de su club OL Reign, frente a multitud récord en la NWSLMegan Rapinoe, la futbolista estelar que ha decidido poner fin a su carrera, recibió el viernes un homenaje de su club OL Reign, frente a una multitud de 34.130 espectadores, que impuso un récord en l