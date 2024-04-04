Rapid Growth Rates of Early Dinosaurs and Other Animals

The earliest dinosaurs had rapid growth rates , but so did many of the other animals living alongside them, according to a study published April 3, 2024 in the open-access journal. Dinosaurs grew up fast, a feature that likely set them apart from many other animals in their Mesozoic ecosystems. Some researchers have proposed that these elevated growth rates were key to the global success of dinosaurs, but little is known about the growth strategies of the earliest dinosaurs.

In this study, Rogers and colleagues performed histological analysis, examining patterns of bone tissue growth in the fossilized leg bones of an array of animals in one of the earliest known Mesozoic ecosystems. The studied fossils come from the Ischigualasto Formation of Argentina and date between 231-229 million years old

Dinosaurs Growth Rates Mesozoic Ecosystems Histological Analysis Ischigualasto Formation Argentina

