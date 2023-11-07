Rap's Aging Heroes: Pushing 40 and Still Rapping

With the line: “You 38 and still rappin’? Ugh!” from his 2006 track “It’s Okay (One Blood).” Yet some of this era’s biggest rap heroes are nearing — and above — forty. A “Tale Of The Tape” scene in the music video forand J. Cole’s recent collaboration “First Person Shooter” displayed them at 37 and 38 years old, respectively.
There was a time when rappers wouldn’t be so forthcoming about pushing 40, but rap’s “too old” stigma has largely dissipated as hordes of hip-hop fans enter middle age and savvy artists like Drake have learned how to stay tapped into youth culture (for better or worse). Rap OGs now have the freedom to push the pedal like Drake, who’s released four albums in two years, or, who’s released five in three years. Or they can also be discerning like Jay-Z, who recently said his next project, if it ever comes, would have to “mean something to larger society.” Ditto J. Cole, who seems to be methodically leading us toward his final album. There’s also the maverick path of, who may be hip-hop’s greatest feature killer but has never dropped a solo rap albu
