Raoul Peck's 'Silver Dollar Road' chronicles a Black family's battle to hold onto their land

FILE - Director Raoul Peck poses for a portrait to promote his documentary film"Silver Dollar Road" during the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2023, in Toronto. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)– The filmmaker Raoul Peck was sitting in a Toronto hotel lobby talking to a reporter when Barry Jenkins beelined over to embrace him.

The two know each other, though it had been years since they saw one another. They also share a mutual affection for James Baldwin. Peck made the incisive, incendiary Oscar-nominated 2017 documentarywhich opens in theaters Friday and streams Dec. 19 on Prime Video.

For generations, the Reels have owned and lived on 65 waterfront acres along Adams Creek in Carteret County. The land, known as Silver Dollar Road, has been in the family since the days of Reconstruction, when their ancestors were freed from slavery.

When one distant relative sold off 13 acres, some of the most sought-after property along the waterfront fell into the hands of developers. Licurtis Reels and Melvin Davis found themselves accused of trespassing on the land they grew up on. After extensive legal battles, the two were jailed for eight years for refusing to obey a court order to stay off the land.

In Peck's hands, the film stays close to the Reels' experience and to the land; images of vines that wrap the family tree seem to grow out of the forests of Silver Dollar Road. The story is specific but reverberates with a much larger history of Black landownership and exploitation.

“We are in format more and more. Some companies are using algorithms for documentaries,” says Peck. “The whole filming is being transformed almost as we speak. I almost think it’s too late for the kind of documentary I make.

“It’s not impossible,” he adds. “But the mainstream, they’re going to a place that I think is not that interesting. So I have to fight against all that.”

