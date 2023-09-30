Rangers wrap up first playoff berth since 2016 with 6-1 win over Mariners

It’s the ninth postseason appearance for the Rangers. Sep 29, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo (33) pitches to the Texas Rangers during the first inning at T-Mobile Park.

Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports - 21533370

(USA Today Sports/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)The Associated PressSEATTLE — The Texas Rangers are back in the postseason for the first time since 2016, beating the Seattle Mariners 6-1 on Saturday to clinch a playoff spot in the American League.

Texas (90-71) can claim the AL West title with one Houston loss over the final two games or a win on Sunday over the Mariners in the regular-season finale. The Rangers put together a four-run third inning against Luis Castillo, highlighted by two-out hits from Nathaniel Lowe, Jonah Heim and Leody Tavares that all plated runs. Heim hit a two-run single with an 0-2 count after fouling off three straight pitches, and Tavares’ broken-bat RBI single made it 4-0. headtopics.com

That was all spot starter Andrew Heaney and three relievers needed in shutting down the Mariners.

