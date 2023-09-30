Rangers wrap up first playoff berth since 2016, help eliminate Mariners with 6-1 victory

The Texas Rangers are back in the postseason for the first time since 2016, beating the Seattle Mariners 6-1 to clinch a playoff spot in the American League. The Rangers put together a four-run third inning against Luis Castillo, highlighted by two-out hits from Nathaniel Lowe, Jonah Heim and Leody Tavares that all plated runs.

Heim hit a two-run single with an 0-2 count after fouling off three straight pitches, and Tavares’ broken-bat RBI single made it 4-0.

That was all spot starter Andrew Heaney and three relievers needed in shutting down the Mariners. It’s the ninth postseason appearance for the Rangers, but after reaching the playoffs five times between 2010-16, it’s been a rough stretch for Texas.

The turnaround in the first year with Bruce Bochy in charge was dramatic. Texas reached 90 wins for the ninth time in franchise history, and the Rangers have already made a 22-game improvement over last season when they finished with 68 wins. headtopics.com

The Rangers were on the verge of clinching a playoff spot on Thursday night, only to see Seattle rally with two runs in the ninth inning for a 3-2 victory. They were shut out 8-0 on Friday.

Rangers aseguran 1er boleto de playoffs desde 2016, al derrotar 6-1 a MarinerosLos Rangers de Texas están en la postemporada por primera vez desde 2016, tras doblegar el sábado 6-1 a los Marineros de Seattle, para asegurar un pasaje a los playoffs en la Liga Americana.

