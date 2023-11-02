Rangers win their first World Series, beat Diamondbacks in 5 games

One night after Texas took a 10-run lead by the third in a Game 4 snoozer, it finished the Series by outlasting the Diamondbacks in a white-knuckle pitchers' duel through eight innings, piling on four runs in the ninth for good measure.

That loss in the regular-season finale at Seattle left the Rangers with the No. 5 seed in the AL playoffs and it sent them across the country to open the playoffs at Tampa Bay, part of two-week trip that took them to four cities - two on each coast. Then Texas got its revenge against Houston, winning a hard-fought series in seven games that brought them to the World Series.

Gallen was one of the best pitchers in the majors this season, starting for the National League in the All-Star game. But the 28-year-old hadn't been as sharp in the playoffs, with a 2-2 record and 5.27 ERA over five starts.

In the fifth, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. tracked down Josh Jung's shot into the left-center gap, catching it a few steps in front of the 413-foot sign. The D-backs had some juicy opportunities to score in the first five innings, but couldn't convert, going 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position.FOUR FOR BOCHY

