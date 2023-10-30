Rangers vs Jets Betting Matchup & Odds Oct 30, 2023

The New York Rangers viewed an early Western Conference trip as an opportunity to bond with each other and avoid a tough stretch late in the season when they might be jockeying for playoff positioning.The Rangers will attempt to cap a perfect five-game trip with another win Monday night when they visit the Winnipeg Jets.

New York outlasted Vancouver for a 4-3 victory Saturday when K'Andre Miller scored his second career overtime goal off a pass from Chris Kreider 3:48 into the extra period. Artemi Panarin, Adam Fox and Mika Zibanejad scored power-play goals as the Rangers blew a pair of one-goal leads.

New York has at least six wins in its first eight contests for the first time since 2009-10 and is seeking its first five-game road winning streak since Nov. 30-Dec. 18, 2022. The Rangers scored three power-play goals for the first time since Jan. 3 and have 10 power-play goals so far. headtopics.com

Winnipeg lost three of its first four games but heads into Monday seeking at least a point for a fifth straight game. The Jets saw a three-game winning streak halted Saturday and settled for a point with a 4-3 shootout loss in Montreal.

They were left to lament not getting the extra point in a game when they took a season-high 45 shots on goal and went scoreless on four power plays. Besides trying to extend their points streak to five games, the Jets will welcome back former teammate Blake Wheeler, who does not have a point in his first eight games with the Rangers. Wheeler spent the previous 12 seasons with the Jets before joining the Rangers in free agency. headtopics.com

