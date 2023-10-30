Rangers vs Diamondbacks World Series Game 3 Player Prop Bets: Pfaadt's Chance

Brandon Pfaadt has lived up to his prospect hype in the postseason by twirling a string of gems, helping the Diamondbacks get to this point. While the Rangers boast booming bats, Pfaadt has found his strikeout pitch and headlines our player prop picks.

are 4-0 when he takes the hill, and the rookie has struck out 22 hitters over 16 2/3 playoff frames. Pfaadt enjoyed a decent rookie season pitching at Chase Field. He struggled a bit with his command, but he allowed a dozen earned runs with 28 strikeouts over his last five regular-season home starts, and I expect a big night for Pfaadt against Texas' lumber.

Max Scherzer has enjoyed a career most only dream about, bull-dogging his way to 3,000+ strikeouts, 214 career wins, and a 2019 World Series title with the Washington Nationals. Scherzer hasn’t pitched into the fifth inning in any of his last five postseason starts. He’s been dreadful during October — he’s struck out fewer than four hitters in four of his past five postseason starts and has coughed up seven home runs over his last 15 2/3 postseason frames. headtopics.com

Arizona has scored 14 runs during the first two contests, and while they struck out a whopping — and uncharacteristic — 14 times in Game 1, they only punched out twice in Game 2, which was more in line with their 20% strikeout rate against righties this season.

Seager is far and away the Rangers' most accomplished offensive postseason threat, and he’s someone you don’t want to face in a must-win situation. He tied Game 1 in the bottom of the ninth with a two-run blast, and there is no chance in the world that Diamondbacks manager Torrey Lovullo will allow that to happen tonight if faced with a similar decision. headtopics.com

