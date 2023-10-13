Rangers start Peter Laviolette era with dominant win over Sabres

BUFFALO — The teachings of Peter Laviolette’s first training camp with the Rangers resonated enough for the team to translate it to the ice in the first game of the season.One that had the club playing a much more structured style of hockey that led to a convincing 5-1 win over the Sabres Thursday night at KeyBank Center.

Chris Kreider celebrates after scoring the first of his two goals in the Rangers’ 5-1 season-opening win over the Sabres.Not only did the Rangers tilt the ice on offense, outshooting the Sabres 30-24 overall, but they looked vastly different in the neutral zone than they have in years past.

Buffalo struggled to generate high-quality scoring opportunities through the first two periods in particular, while the Rangers doubled the home team’s high-danger chances, 6-3, over the same span, according to Natural Stat Trick. headtopics.com

After fighting off a 12-second 5-on-3 disadvantage later in the third period, Mika Zibanejad’s individual effort at the other end allowed the Rangers’ No. 1 center to dish to a streaking Chris Kreider for the shorthanded goal – his second of the night after a power-play tally in the first – and the 4-1 lead.

From puck drop, the newly constructed second line of Artemi Panarin, Filip Chytil and Alexis Lafreniere was buzzing.

Read more:

nypost »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Rangers can't afford bad start to Peter Laviolette era in stacked Eastern ConferenceThough head coach Peter Laviolette and the Rangers don’t expect everything to click right away, the start to the season cannot get away from them.

Rangers' focus renewed under detail-oriented Peter LavioletteWe know how last season ended. We know how a 107-point season turned into ashes in the playoffs. And here, five months later, the Rangers are back — but they are not vowing to make amends.

Rangers hope to pick up Peter Laviolette's system quickly like other teams didA theme from Peter Laviolette’s previous five NHL coaching stops has been a quick buy-in by players and his system translating into immediate success.

How Jimmy Vesey feels about his opening-night Rangers scratchHead coach Peter Laviolette said that scratching the veteran was not an easy decision to make.

New York Rangers vs. Buffalo Sabres FREE LIVE STREAM (10/12/23): Watch NHL onlineGet breaking news on New Jersey high school, college and professional sports. Find scores, statistics, photos, videos and join the forum discussions at NJ.com.

Rangers vs Sabres NHL Box Score - Oct 12, 2023New York Rangers vs Buffalo Sabres NHL game box score for Oct 12, 2023.