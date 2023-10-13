Rangers start Peter Laviolette era with dominant win over Sabres

BUFFALO — The teachings of Peter Laviolette’s first training camp with the Rangers resonated enough for the team to translate it to the ice in the first game of the season.One that had the club playing a much more structured style of hockey that led to a convincing 5-1 win over the Sabres Thursday night at KeyBank Center.
Chris Kreider celebrates after scoring the first of his two goals in the Rangers’ 5-1 season-opening win over the Sabres.Not only did the Rangers tilt the ice on offense, outshooting the Sabres 30-24 overall, but they looked vastly different in the neutral zone than they have in years past.
Buffalo struggled to generate high-quality scoring opportunities through the first two periods in particular, while the Rangers doubled the home team's high-danger chances, 6-3, over the same span, according to Natural Stat Trick.
After fighting off a 12-second 5-on-3 disadvantage later in the third period, Mika Zibanejad’s individual effort at the other end allowed the Rangers’ No. 1 center to dish to a streaking Chris Kreider for the shorthanded goal – his second of the night after a power-play tally in the first – and the 4-1 lead.
From puck drop, the newly constructed second line of Artemi Panarin, Filip Chytil and Alexis Lafreniere was buzzing.