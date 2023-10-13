Rangers' special teams appear to be in midseason form in season opener

In addition to fending off three Sabres power plays to keep the home team at bay, the Blueshirts also scored one power-play goal in the first periodIt proved to be the first of two special teams goals for Kreider, who added a shorthanded tally in the third period off a feed from Mika Zibanejad.
The penalty kill suffocated the Sabres, limiting them to just three shots on goal with the man-advantage. Rangers left wing Chris Kreider is congratulated for his first-period goal against the Sabres on Thursday in Buffalo.“They did a really good job,” head coach Peter Laviolette said of the Rangers’ penalty kill. “It’s courageous to stand there and get teed off on. I know Bonino had four , Trouba had some, Lindgren had some, Pitlick. The penalty kill really worked to do their job tonight.
Zibanejad's individual effort got the puck down the ice before the Swede was able to dish to a streaking Kreider for the 4-1 lead. New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider celebrates after his second goal with center Mika Zibanejad.The Rangers lined up the same way they had in the previous few practices.Kreider, Zibanejad and Kaapo Kakko made up the top line, while Artemi Panarin, Filip Chytil and Alexis Lafreniere skated on the second unit.Barclay Goodrow, Bonino and Pitlick rounded out the lineup.