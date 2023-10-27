Rangers selling a $250 sandwich set at World Series games. Here's what it comes with

A set of three 24-inch sandwiches will be available for purchase at Globe Life Field as the Rangers take on thein the Fall Classic. The six-foot sandwich set is designed to feed a small group of fans and costs a whopping $250.Leading off the order is the"Three Strike Lobster Roll" featuring lobster and beef tenderloin served on a soft, red-colored bun. Then there's the"," which is a two-foot-long beef patty covered in nacho cheese, chili, jalapeños and onion rings.

The $250 item is the most expensive concession offering in Rangers history, Casey Rapp, the general manager for Delaware North Sportservice,. And there will only be a limited number of 10 available at each game. They can be purchased at Stand 24 at the top of Section 133 in Globe Life Field.Hurtado’s BBQ located near Section 141 will also have a new group meal for the World Series.

Arizona Diamondbacks take series of slights into surprise World Series against Texas RangersOverlooked by oddsmakers and angered by analysts, the Arizona Diamondbacks find themselves in a Surprise Series against the also unexpected Texas Rangers. But the mindsets couldn't be more different ahead of Friday night's opener in Major League Baseball's third all-wild card title matchup.

